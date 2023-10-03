Letters | Our violent society

By Letter Writer

Yesterday was International Non-Violence Day.

What never ceases to depress me as an insider/outsider to South African society is how violent our society is, if one reads the media and speaks to ordinary South Africans.

This, when most South Africans profess some kind of religious or spiritual path.

I would have thought the two stances would not have gone together, but I guess one just has to think of all the wars throughout history fought in the name of one or other religion.

South Africa cannot be seen as a “normal” society when just about every citizen one speaks to, knows someone who is a victim of murder, rape, car-jacking, house breaking, mugging, domestic violence or theft, and especially vehicle theft.

According to the latest crime stats from the SA Police Service on Google, 68 murders occurred in South Africa every day from April to June.

Statistics reported for 2023 suggest that over 15 000 women were victims of physical and sexual assault.

Additionally, more than 960 women were killed because of domestic violence related cases.

This is according to Google, dated August 4.

This is not good enough, surely?

As citizens we should not have to live under these heinous circumstances. where are the police, who should be committed to protecting the public, especially women and children?

When will the violent carnage on South African roads and the violence in society come to an end?

Does anyone (clinical psychologists, specialist psychiatrists, social workers, lawyers) know how to solve the enormous problem, and identify the causes of violent behaviour in society?

What are you doing to bring about peace in yourself as an individual, as a member of a unit and an extended family and among your friends?

Clare Landon

Blackridge