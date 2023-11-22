Letters | Pandor’s misplaced priorities

By Letter Writer

South African International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor reminds me of a six-year-old child who attends a birthday party for 12-year-olds and goes around popping the balloons; just being a pain in the international butt.

Does South Africa really believe it is relevant on the political world stage or is it just Pandor trying to land a big international role for the purposes of her legacy?

Where was she with her demands for justice when big brother Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine for no valid reason and has killed tens of thousands of Ukrainians?

This behaviour is obviously acceptable to the ANC because it was done by Russians and not Israelis. Maybe the ANC has already promised to buy a new nuclear plant from Putin?

The minister keeps stressing how many Palestinians have been killed. She conveniently forgets that in South Africa , according to the latest crime statistics, 27 000 South Africans are murdered a year.

This compares with or exceeds many in war zones. But the ANC accepts this as normal for us South Africans. Why?

Instead of trying to sort out other country’s problems, the minister should try to get her fellow cabinet colleagues to start trying to save South Africa before it collapses completely.

The ANC must stop trying to play on the world arena when it can’t even manage the affairs of our little vegetable patch at the tip of Africa.

But then, there is an election in 2024, so it has to start beating the drums to prove that it is still around, and it needs our votes to keep the money troughs flowing with taxpayers’ money.

A. L. NORMAN

Howick