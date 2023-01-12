Letters | Party hacks

Witness Reporter

What is a party hack?

Is it someone who puts party before country?

Is the policy of cadre deployment a policy of putting party before country?

By all reasonable norms, it is.

Last week, Kevin McCarthy was elected U.S. speaker of Congress.

During his swearing-in, he said: “Now that I have been elected speaker of Congress, my first duty is to serve the country and not in the first instance my political party.”

That, I believe, is the correct attitude for an elected senior public official whose salary is paid by the taxpayer.

In attending correctly to the municipal chaos in Mangaung, the newly elected ANC secretary general, the present minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, said that strict steps will be taken against ANC councillors who cooperate with the opposition.

Surely that qualifies as a party hack statement.

Equally so, the repeated commitment by President Cyril Ramaphosa to continue to support cadre deployment.

If the interests of the country (including local authorities) are to be served then the positive efforts of all elected public representatives (who are paid by the taxpayer or ratepayer) should be put to use.

South Africa’s major problems of corruption and inefficiency are being facilitated by the policy of party before country.

As this is the ANC approach, the public should realise that the time of an ANC government is over.

If political liberation was its achievement, then political and financial enslavement by an endemically corrupt (party hack) party should herald its dismissal.

V. A. Volker

Hayfields