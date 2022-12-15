Letters | Party in a mess

Janice Whitelaw

Everybody knows that the ANC is in a shambles.

The party’s time is up.

Its job is done.

With the support of several international countries and funders it succeeded as a liberation organisation, that is, it transformed South Africa into a so-called “democratic state”.

However, the country has now been transformed into a failing state.

The ANC authorities at most SOEs have failed to run efficient structures.

Think of SAA, the Post Office, local authorities and the stealing by way of tenders, etc.

The corruption is so endemic that it starts at school level, where matric pupils bribe teachers to provide them with the answers prior to the exams.

The ANC is now split because it has failed to provide all its “supporters” with sufficient opportunities to self-enrich.

The Phala Phala affair set in motion by former chief of State Security Arthur Fraser two years after the incident happened appears to have been publicised to aid the rebel group of the ANC. and the rebel group appears to include supporters of the former head of state who said he was looking forward to his day in court, but who is doing his best to avoid court.

Parliament is supposed to be made up of elected representatives whose duty is to act in the interests of all South Africans.

However, the system has been declared unconstitutional by the highest court ­— the Constitutional Court.

The fact is that voters do not vote for representatives to act primarily in the interests of SA.

Their parliamentary and provincial votes are only for the political parties.

And the parties (government and opposition) select individuals who are accountable to their party.

The party can remove them at will.

The ANC rebels who did not support the ANC instruction on the Phala Phala vote can now be kicked out by the party bosses.

The system is not only unconstitutional, but is also the basis of the chaos that comes with members of political parties being split internally.

These splits are not restricted to the ANC, but have occurred in opposition parties as well.

It is the system that is wrong and all I can say is South Africa deserves better.

V. A. Volker

Bester Road