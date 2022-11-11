Letters | Party’s reputation is in tatters

Janice Whitelaw

The anc youth league believes that a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the anc would tarnish the reputation of the party.

So they have now thrown their support for the presidency to Zweli Mkhize, a former minister who is implicated in corruption , as well as the issue with digital vibes during covid-19.

Other seemingly tainted big wigs are also up for the position of anc president — they are simply being recycled and reappearing in spite of the blights on their reputations involving millions of rands.

A recent branch general meeting in Mpumalanga Province regarding the election of the anc president saw people stabbed and one killed in fighting at the meeting ­— what kind of people are pushing to be leaders?

It seems that the anc wants to be led by those who are not fit for any government or leadership position, and yet the people push for their appointment.

If that does not tarnish the reputation of the anc, nothing will.

We see an mp now threatening a news editor with death, we see threats at council level aimed at opposition parties, and the never-ending issues of “no confidence” preventing councils from being effective.

All this is impacting on service delivery.

I’m afraid that the anc as a whole has a reputation that is shocking and the party is hellbent on perpetuating that sorry state of affairs by allowing the kind of leaders who do little for the masses and are there only for themselves.

Roland Fisher

Durban