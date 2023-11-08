Letters | Party’s ‘true nature’ exposed

By Letter Writer

Ghaleb Cachalia’s removal from the DA’s shadow cabinet over his recent truth-to-power comments he made on X about apartheid Israel and Palestinian lived realities, exposes the DA’s true nature.

Cachalia’s struggle-icon parents, Amina and Yusuf Cachalia, dedicated their lives to fighting for freedom in South Africa.

It is through these and many other struggle icons that we enjoy human rights in South Africa today.

Hence, if Cachalia was disillusioned with the ANC for whatever reason, he should have found an alternative way to sort out his embitterment with the party.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | War in Gaza

While we must eliminate corruption, mismanagement, state capture and all forms of non-compliance, Cachalia, as a son of freedom stalwarts, should have known better before he “threw the baby out with the bathwater”.

The DA needs to understand that people all around the globe are seeing genocide unfold in Gaza in front of eyewitnesses and the global community in real time.

People have a right to be upset and to grieve when innocent lives are being lost, and after seeing the horrific images of people, hospitals, schools, homes, places of worship and other civic and social spaces being bombed by the brutal Israeli regime.

The Palestinian people are experiencing untold suffering at the hands of apartheid Israeli occupying forces which are acting in blatant disregard of international laws and treaties.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg