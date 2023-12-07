Letters | ‘Pause’ in the massacre

By Mohamed Saeed

Apartheid Israel continued its genocidal onslaught of Gaza seconds after the “pause” ended. It is disgusting that Western and some Middle East leaders negotiated for a genocide to “pause” in Gaza for a few days.

A “pause” in the massacring of babies and entire families, in the bombing of hospitals, educational and religious institutions, and the ethnic cleansing of over 2,5 million people.

A genocide cannot be “paused” like a movie. A genocide has to be stopped.

Together with U.S. secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Benjamin Netanyahu regime blames Hamas for ending the “pause”.

This is the latest lie in a long list of untruths that apartheid Israel uses to gain the support of Western countries like the U.S., which is becoming nauseating.

As apartheid Israel pursues its indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza, it is exploiting unsupported claims of atrocities to justify its mass destruction and starvation of people, half of them little children, who are cut off from electricity, healthcare, water and food.

It seems that apartheid Israel is using deadly lies like the U.S. did during the illegal invasion of Iraq which killed innocent people based on lies about “weapons of mass destruction”.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg