Letters | Perversion of environmental goals

By Letter Writer

The sudden about-turn by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife (EKZNW) on the environmental impacts associated with Karpower’s proposed floating power plants berthing in Richard’s Bay raises serious questions regarding the entity’s management trajectory.

Staffed by numerous highly qualified environmental experts, EKZNW should be the first to interrogate thoroughly the impact of a floating gas-powered station on Richard Bay’s estuarine system.

New reports of EKZNW now changing its position from concerned to accepting the power plants berthing — due to a separate purchase of a game ranch by Karpower — are laughable.

No company should be allowed to simply offset its environmental impact by purchasing a private conservation area. This while the harbour and estuaries remain in jeopardy.

The process remains a perversion of the intended international and national goals of reducing the carbon footprint and tackling global warming.

EKZNW has consistently managed to ruin almost all its conservation areas and now seems pressured to support the ludicrous and expensive floating power stations.

This latest debacle again highlights the reality that the governing party’s decisions come at the expense of the people and the environment.

The power crisis is manufactured by corrupt networks and a seemingly lame ANC cabinet which, for almost 30 years, has let Eskom rot.

The real power to change EKZNW and save what is left of our natural resources lies in the ballot box in 2024.

Heinz de Boer, Durban