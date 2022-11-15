Letters | ‘Please don’t kill us’

Witness Reporter

“Please don’t kill us.”

This is what the signs read as road users descend Town Hill on the N3 between Hilton and Pietermaritzburg.

Sanral, its contractor Raubex and consulting engineers Naidu Consulting, presumably don’t want motorists to kill their employees. Wouldn’t it be nice if that was a two-way street?

It’s obvious that there is a lack of effective planning as far as construction on this deadly section of road is concerned and motorists would also appreciate it if contractors and their client didn’t try to kill the motorists.

The lack of policing, incompetent planning and project management, along with a new “slalem” course every couple of weeks, are killing people and killing the economy.

This is evidenced by the fact that interventions are all reactive, coming only after public outcries following yet another accident where lives are lost and the traffic between Johannesburg and Durban is diverted through Hilton, wreaking havoc on local roads and diverting municipal resources to monitor and police.

What happened to the cameras that were touted by Sanral as a solution to the recklessness and lawbreaking of truck drivers in particular?

They have certainly not improved driver behaviour and I’d wager a bet that not a single company or driver has been fined as a result of any footage from them.

They were only installed to give the impression that something was being done.

With the end-of-year holidays coming, what kind of carnage are we to expect on our roads if the Sanral and RTI bosses are not brought to book by the absent MEC for Transport Sipho Hlomuka, or his equally absent Minister Fikhile Mbalula?

Will it be left to local communities to intervene as they did on the N2 in order to even get an acknowledgement from the minister that there is a serious problem requiring action?

Craig Millar

Hilton