Letters | Policies based on African issues are needed

An increase in interest rates only punishes the working class who have to pay more to service home loans and other loans, and it does little to curb inflation.

Raising interest rates is the wrong solution to the inflation problem, say many analysts.

According to research economist Dr Roelof Botha, the Monetary Policy Committee has thus far followed a “ridiculous” trend of interest-rate decisions based on what first world countries are doing; far removed from the realities of South Africa.

I support Botha’s view that increasing interest rates has nothing to do with inflation and there are clear flaws in the SA Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy which requires urgent amendments.

South African decision-makers must move away from their subjectivism when it comes to Western countries and they must implement policies that will benefit SA.

Global communities benefit more from Africa’s resources and wealth than most people in African countries do.

In order to address unemployment, poverty and income inequality, South Africa needs to address the amount of wealth that flows out of the country.

Empty and flowery speeches are no longer needed, but rather principled and constructive policies based on African issues need to be implemented.

The government should mobilise behind the research and studies that would make a significant difference in the lives of all South Africans.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg