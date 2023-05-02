Letters | Politicians and their false promises

By Witness Reporter

The Democratic Alliance’s Western Cape premier, Alan Winde, has forewarned that local law enforcement will arrest Russia’s President Vladimir Putin should he set foot in the Western Cape.

Does Winde know that South Africa is not a federal state and the Western Cape is not an independent democracy or nation?

The security cluster, national police and justice system are national structures and competencies.

The constitution of South Africa, and national and provincial policies, are equally binding on all provinces, including the Western Cape.

A question to Winde: the DA went to war-torn Ukraine to visit the war victims there.

There are various wars in Africa, with Sudan being one.

Will the DA pay a similar visit to Sudan to express solidarity with the Sudanese victims?

Why do politicians all over the world make false promises or issue such immature, incendiary, provocative or vile statements?

Political and election speeches, and politicians invited as guests to events, must not cross boundaries that can inspire false hope in their listeners or encourage their followers to display unacceptable behaviour.

Politicians should exercise restraint and present honest, positive and nation-building speeches.

It is important for citizens to be vigilant and to call out such politicians when expressing such unformed rhetoric.

Law-enforcement agencies must step in as quickly as possible to prevent and suppress such speeches before they spread and become problematic.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg