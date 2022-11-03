Letters | Politicians provide daily amusement

Neo Tsuinyane

One of the reasons I continue one of my newspaper subscriptions is because I get my daily amusement from not the cartoons but the ridiculous antics displayed by our government.

Last Friday, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube took a leaf out of Malusi Gigaba’s pantomine show in Parliament a few years back when he dressed as a pilot.

Dube-Ncube decided to wear two-stripe lapels during the Aviation Academy launch and waxed on about the prospects for young pupils choosing aviation as a career.

Then we had a failed sound system at the Zulu King’s certification hand-over ceremony last weekend. How this occurred defies comprehension. I trust that the food and beverages for the thousands of guests were better organised.

The cherry on the top was a Facebook post by ethekweni Council using a picture of Dubai to promote Durban. Both the road and the vehicle driver clearly showed that the clip was taken in a country that drives on the right side of the road!

Surely the people responsible for these faux pas must realise how idiotic it makes them look, or do they just not care that they continue to be the laughing stock of the public?

Please continue to be my source of mirth.

Tony Ball

Gillitts