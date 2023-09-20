Letters | Poor behaviour on social media

By Letter Writer

In today’s online and internet times, social-media platforms have become an essential part of the lives of people, including children.

Incidence of bullying, the spreading of misinformation and untruths and other destructive activities are increasing on social media.

This damaging behaviour is a concerning issue and it comes in different forms, including stalking, harassment, cyber bullying and the spreading of gossip, slander, vulgarity and hate speech.

The faceless and nameless characteristics of social-media platforms allow individuals to act with absolute freedom, without the possibility of facing immediate sanction for their conduct.

Addressing irresponsible conduct on social media requires a multi-faceted approach involving stakeholders like the family and social-media platform owners, an awareness of social-media laws and regulations, institutions such as places of worship and schools, and the developing of effective reporting policies against cyber bullying.

These structures can play a crucial role in promoting digital literacy, citizenship education and fostering an ethical, safe and responsible online environment through comprehensive education and awareness programmes.

Most importantly, parents have an essential role to play in addressing this issue and they need to take responsibility for their children’s online activities.

Collectively, teachers, parents and owners of social-media platforms can work together to mitigate the negative impact of unethical behaviour on social media and foster a culture of respect and accountability.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg