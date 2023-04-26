Letters | Poor Manchester United

By Witness Reporter

Manchester United had 120 minutes to score one goal against Brighton & Hove Albion in their FA Cup semi- final clash on Sunday but they just couldn’t do it.

It seemed way beyond them.

It was a very unconvincing display by the Red Devils who used to make short work of teams below them.

The outcome as to who went into the FA Cup final to meet Manchester City had to be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Although Man United fans felt relieved and celebrated when their team won the penalty shoot-out, they shouldn’t get too excited.

They should be concerned about how their team’s fortunes have slumped since the dominant days of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

They were humiliated when they were demolished 7-0 by their arch rivals Liverpool in their Premier League clash.

Then they were sent packing from the Europa League by Sevilla sitting 12th in the La Liga table.

Now their only hope of redeeming their lacklustre season is by winning the FA Cup.

But it’s a daunting task.

They face Pep Guardiola’s mighty mean-machine which seems unstoppable on its course to win the treble.

If they couldn’t score one goal against Brighton what chance do they stand against Man City?

But some will argue that it can be done. Strange things can happen in a game of soccer.

But it will be a David and Goliath fight.

