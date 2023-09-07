Letters | Poor service

By Letter Writer

I am absolutely furious and disgusted with Howick Post Office, which sadly Hiltonians have to use.

First, you have to get there in between all the trucks or go the back way, which is time and money consuming.

My visit this week was merely to pick up a parcel and give back an envelope meant for someone else.

I was first waved away by a woman staff member behind a cubicle to a man in the next cubicle, as she was paying pensions.

I put the slip on his counter.

He didn’t even look at me (he was doing nothing else).

He refused to acknowledge me and waved me away.

I am absolutely seething.

Firstly, I hate rude and entitled people, and secondly, the petrol and time are not cheap.

It is also the dirtiest and most unpleasant post office I have had the displeasure of visiting, along with unhelpful, surly staff.

Please bring back Hilton Post Office, along with its nice staff and very clean interior.

The saying, “chalk and cheese”, couldn’t be more apt to describe them.

A. Valentine

Winterskloof