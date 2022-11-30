Letters | Population and economic growth

Witness Reporter

A coordinated balance between population growth and the growth of the economy is essential to achieving high employment levels.

If population growth is increasing faster than employment growth, the inevitable result will be an increase in unemployment.

It is a general international trend that population growth is lower in highly industrialised communities and also in urban communities.

The population growth in the more industrialised northern hemisphere is now almost static, whereas in Africa it is very high.

South Africa’s economy is only partially hi-tech and the high unemployment rate is unlikely to be reduced quickly because of the high proportion of unskilled and lesser-skilled workers.

The transition from unskilled to skilled workers depends on an improvement in the education and technical training systems.

There is also a misguided notion that a university degree will result in greater employment opportunities.

The problem is that too few students choose to study in fields where the skills are needed, resulting in many unemployed university graduates.

There would be a great advantage to the Department of Higher Education undertaking a survey to determine where there is a shortage of specific graduates, and then concentrate on promoting study in that direction.

It is more satisfactory when people know that they have earned their living, rather than having to depend on handouts.

V. A. Volker

Pietermaritzburg