Letters | Possible ban on anthem and flag is humiliating

Re: The World Anti-Doping Agency (wada) decision of South Africa’s non-compliance to the World Anti-Doping Code (2021).

“The sanction as it pertains to the flying of the national flag has created unnecessary hysteria and punished athletes and players unfairly who are competing for the pride of South Africa.”

So says our Sinister of Sport, Zizi Kodwa.

Could he please tell us why he doesn’t put his head down and do his job “for the pride of South Africa?”

How humiliating to be threatened with the banning of our national flag and anthem at a world event where our rugby team is the defending champion, merely because he and his cohorts have failed to do a simple job that they’ve had two years and more to do .

And now it seems that Kodwa regards himself as some sort of hero for using the very tactics that Jacob Zuma has been using against our country for 10 years.

How do these inept, shameless people get into positions of influence?

Doug Morton

Wembley