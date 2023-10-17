Letters | Power only respects power

By Letter Writer

The imperialist United States of America, colonial Great Britain and racist European Union are the main powerful countries among others that give Zionist Israel the support it needs to perpetuate atrocities, genocide and crimes against humanity, in Palestine and the occupied territories.

Millions of people will protest, march, boycott, fight and oppose these inhumane actions, but it will not persuade change, because the Jewish agenda takes preference even against U.S. internal politics, and the mainstream media are in cahoots with the agenda which is to defend Israel no matter what.

Only the powerful countries that are not with the west can help solve this problem.

China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia and organisations like Opec, Brics and other states with nuclear weapons can bring the west to realise that things must change.

Imagine Opec calling for resolution on the Palestinian issue otherwise oil production will drop by 50%.

Imagine Russia and China sending naval carriers to the gulf.

Power only respects power.

Power. Not war.

The west will not go to war, but the threat of war will stop a war.

However, these countries are fully absorbed in their own power games and will not jeopardise their power, so the status quo continues.

In God we trust.

EBRAHIM SADAK

Mountain Rise