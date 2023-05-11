Letters | Prepaid meters are far better

By Witness Reporter

I do not know what Msunduzi’s stance towards prepaid meters is, but in any community this is a far better proposition than conventional metering, for the simple reason that one has one’s destiny in one’s own hands.

The plus factors are endless.

• No more wrongful, double billing or estimated charges, which includes the billing of endless hours of load shedding, the correction of which one never sees.

• No more fear of, or anxiety, in anticipation of a municipal vehicle arriving to disconnect one’s electricity.

• No more high reconnection fees.

• No more fear of meter readers, wondering if they are legitimate.

• No more stressing while doing the municipality’s job, by phoning or e-mailing your meter reading in if your property is inaccessible, which in today’s criminal climate, it should be.

The list goes on.

Prepaid meters are the way forward. Municipalities should not stand in the way of consumers’ wishes.

I sincerely hope that this small input is a meaningful contribution to stressed consumers such as Sharlin Moodley (The Witness, May 4) and others.

Anthony Timms

Cramond