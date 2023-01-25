Letters | President is responsible for energy crisis

Janice Whitelaw

This is not another letter bashing President Cyril Ramaphosa or the ANC.

I have decided that it’s totally counterproductive for anyone, including political leaders, to just criticise without offering solutions.

We have many leaders among us who are brilliant at identifying and articulating the problems our citizens encounter. But not many come up with solutions.

Here I’m talking about the announcement by Nersa that a tariff increase of 18,5% has been approved for Eskom.

The president, upon receiving the news that Nersa had approved this increase for Eskom, was shocked.

He then sympathised with South Africans and said the most bizarre thing I’ve ever heard coming from the mouth of a president.

He said these increases are out of his hands.

While delivering his closing speech at the ANC Free State conference, Ramaphosa said: “Please Eskom, these increases are hurting our people. Please don’t do it.”

I did not hear any suggestions from the president on how to address the exorbitant tariffs.

The way Ramaphosa spoke you would think Eskom and Nersa are private companies with no links to government.

It’s one of two things.

Either Ramaphosa has no clue about his role as president or he is being misled by his advisers who may be setting him and the ANC up to fail.

This energy crisis we are facing is unprecedented and may well spell the end of the ANC in government come 2024.

No amount of promises or smooth talking is going to change that.

The president needs to know that, Eskom and Nersa are creatures of the state.

He appoints ministers in charge of these entities who report directly to him.

So when Eskom asked Nersa, initially for a 32% tariff hike, Minister Pravin Gordon ought to have known about this.

He, in turn, should have briefed the president.

Similarly, when Nersa approved a 18,5% electricity increase, Minister Gwede Mantashe, responsible for Nersa, should have informed the president of the implications of such a hike, even before these were finalised.

Now Ramaphosa faces humiliation and criticism over his handling of the energy crisis.

He also runs the risk of leading a party that will lose the next elections after being in power for over three decades.

The president needs to remove these ministers and put in place competent ones.

Only then can he be taken seriously about addressing the massive tariff hikes imposed by Eskom and Nersa.

Visvin Reddy

President ADeC