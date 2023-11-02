Letters | President missed a golden opportunity

By Letter Writer

The amazing win by the Boks over New Zealand in the final of the Rugby World Cup last Saturday resulted in celebrations throughout SA.

Our TV screens revealed to us that there was real joy and a sense of togetherness as we shared in the Boks’ success.

The Boks were an example of how good management, selecting players on merit, working as a team and to a plan, can achieve a perfect result.

ALSO READ | Uncovering the secret to the Springboks’ success

When I listened to President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking to the nation on Monday night I expected him to use the Springboks’ success as an example to all South Africans of how to become a winning nation.

We are all aware that the country faces a war against poverty, unemployment and crime, degrading the lifestyles of many of our citizens who so often live in fear.

In view of this, I expected him to use the Boks as an example to encourage all South Africans to work together as a team, to select people on merit, ignoring the colour of their skin, and for government to lay out a plan to achieve the goal of a good life for everyone.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa declares December 15 a public holiday

On Monday night, Ramaphosa was given a golden chance to score, unfortunately, he missed the goal posts; he missed the opportunity to create a feeling of real hope in our future by working as a team, instead, he chose the occasion to give a long-winded political address.

R. W. STARMER

Pietermaritzburg