Letters | President on a charm offensive

By T Markandan

President Cyril Ramaphosa was on a charm offensive in KZN recently.

He was seen in several places in the province, addressing the problems crippling the province’s economy while using the opportunity to celebrate its successes and drumming up support for his party for next year’s election.

Two things stood out for me in his KZN visit. He was forthright about the congestion at Richard’s Bay, blaming incompetence and lethargy at Transnet and the port authorities for the long delays. But admitting the cause is one thing; rectifying it is another.

In any case, who is in charge of Transnet and the ports? Isn’t it the Department of Public Enterprises and the Department of Transport?

And isn’t it ANC policy to fill the posts at government departments and SOEs with incompetent and inefficient cadres?

And didn’t Ramaphosa himself defend the government policy of cadre deployment at public institutions?

Government, then, is ultimately responsible for all the chaos on our roads, rails and ports. So, Mr President, please stop passing the buck.

He went on a helicopter ride over Richard Bay and got a bird’s-eye view of the massive backlog choking the harbour, before going to Durban for the official opening of the R200 million Nelson Mandela Passenger Cruise Terminal.

After cutting the ribbon with champagne and a sumptuous feast on board the MSC Splendida, Ramaphosa was whisked away to the national conference of the faction-riven South African Council of Civic organisations (Sanco), where he promised for the umpteenth time that stage six load-shedding will soon be a thing of the past.

He was also optimistic that congestion at Durban and Richard’s Bay ports will soon be resolved. Years of neglect, mismanagement, inefficiency and corruption cannot be wiped clean with one sweep.

It will take many years of good leadership, dedication and sound policies for the country to get back on a firm footing.

In his address to the conference Ramaphosa took a jibe at the doomsdayers who are predicting the demise of the ANC, saying that, despite all the woes the country is facing, the ANC will emerge victorious in next year’s election. He urged Sanco to unite and throw its weight behind the ANC.

It was the same old Ramaphosa again. He spoke like a politician, not like a pragmatic leader of a desperate nation crying for help.

T. Markandan

Kloof