Letters | President shows lack of leadership

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) to return to militancy in a “revolution”.

What revolution exactly?

My disappointment of Ramaphosa’s leadership, or lack thereof, is unabating.

Not only has he stated publicly that he puts party before country, but it seems that he is walking the talk on this aspect more than actually governing the country, as per his oath of office.

In his closing remarks at the ANCYL congress recently, he unequivocally called for the return to militancy of the ANCYL of the 1944 era and the 1980s and 1990s.

He claims that he doesn’t want to see an ANCYL asleep during a “revolution!

What revolution is he actually talking about?

I am certain the oath of office that he swore allegiance to uphold at all times does not confer upon him the right to invoke militancy within the country, but rather to prevent any such conduct.

Unless, of course, that oath has been changed while I was asleep.

By making such remarks he is clearly diminishing the confidence of a country and its people, especially as the head of state.

The youth of this country, whether they belong to or subscribe to the ANC or not, are being impoverished by him and his government, by the lack of government’s ability to create a conducive environment for genuine progress for the youth, by not being able to create suitable platforms and programmes for employment, and in general by leadership that leaves much to be desired.

But to invoke the concept of militancy in those who represent the future of this country, as the head of state in a public statement, he is sowing the seeds of possible undesired action that he, and the country, might come to regret.

And this notion of a revolution is dumbfounding.

The only revolution that is required is one against the incompetence in the current government that is failing the people miserably and he invites a revolution to be re-ignited!

Lest he fail to understand, the revolution (or struggle) as it was called prior to 1994, was necessary to remove a heinous system of oppression and discrimination, and militancy was then a necessary evil in the execution of that revolution; but today?

It is, to say the least, absolutely disingenuous and foolish to have made such a statement on a public platform and I condemn it in the strongest possible sense.

Instead, Ramaphosa should be encouraging the youth of this country — all youth — to become enterprising, even though their government is not, and to help build the country by their own innovation and talents.

Be careful what you wish for, Mr President, for the very youth who you are rallying to militancy may very well come to haunt you and your party and sadly, South Africa itself.

His statements were reckless, irresponsible and dare I say, unpresidential.

I conclude by registering my absolute umbrage and distaste at his statements and would caution him to become a tad more circumspect when becoming a rabble-rousing “street busker”, in a manner of speaking, to garner potential votes in the elections next year.

Narendh Ganesh

Durban North