Letters | Promises, promises

The municipality is playing games with residents.

It is not easy being a resident in this municipality; there is so much non-functioning equipment that is just lying unused at the moment (particularly in parks and recreation).

There are more potholes in certain roads than actual road tar (almond and Jacaranda roads in woodlands).

I am sure there are many more roads in this municipality that are in the same condition, yet officials turn a blind eye.

They don’t live near them so why worry?

Come 2024, they will make promises left, right and centre — all political parties are going to claim that all sorts of improvements have been made by them.

Leroy Snyman

Woodlands