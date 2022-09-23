Letters | Proof of a failed state

Janice Whitelaw

On September 20, the SA Police Service (SAPS) presented to the Tourism Portfolio Committee what it has been doing to combat the intimidation, attacks, shootings, stonings and extortion directed at long-distance tour bus operators by taxi operators.

The meeting followed another portfolio committee meeting held on August 23 with the Intercape bus company on the same matter.

The presentation from high-ranking SAPS members was not only very embarrassing, demonstrating just how clueless and incapable the police are in dealing with this matter, but it was also a prime example of smoke and mirrors.

The presentation attempted to show that the SAPS is dealing effectively with the matter when it clearly is not.

It indicated that all actions by the SAPS are reactive in nature.

What the presentation called proactive, was in fact reactive.

\These “proactive” actions include meetings and briefings.

The one actual proactive action was surveillance.

However, the SAPS said that it has requested that bus operators have “representatives” to undertake this function.

Effectively, the SAPS admitted that it has “outsourced” this function to bus operators as the SAPS is not able to do this.

This is yet another example of a failing state; where the police expect a private entity, which has nothing to do with policing or security, to do the work that the police are meant to do.

Manny de Freitas DA MP

Shadow Minister of

Tourism