Letters | Proud to be a liberal

As a liberal activist, I am astounded by Leslie Chetty’s negative view that The Witness coverage is biased and unbalanced (November 16).

Who wouldn’t be proud to be a liberal using Alan Paton’s description of what it means?

He said: “By liberalism, I don’t mean the creed of any party or any century. I mean a generosity of spirit, a tolerance of others, an attempt to comprehend otherness, a commitment to the rule of law, a high ideal of the worth and dignity of man [humankind], a repugnance of authoritarianism and a love of freedom.’’

First published in 1846, The Witness has continually subscribed to such liberal values, fair and balanced reporting and comment.

The role of the press as the watchdog of democratic values is well-known, especially in SA where during the apartheid era numerous newspapers performed a crucial role in exposing regular human rights abuses and atrocities imposed by the ruling regime.

Surely it is one of the crucial roles of any responsible newspaper to continually interrogate and challenge the status quo, and all attempts to censor and stifle open debate.

The very fact that a number of letters critical of The Witness content have been published undermines the claim that this newspaper is biased ­— clearly supporting the notion of freedom of speech.

Mary Kleinenberg

Blackridge