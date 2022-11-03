Letters | Putin the peacemaker?

Neo Tsuinyane

Have you heard of Armenia and Azerbaijan? Most hardly know they exist.

These two mountainous, landlocked countries are in the Caucus region on the border between Europe and Asia and were once behind the mighty iron curtain.

When the Soviet Union broke up, Azerbaijan, which included Armenia, became independent. Armenia then broke away from Azerbaijan and they went their separate ways.

But now they are involved in a border dispute. Armenia claims that Azerbaijan has encroached into its territory and has occupied over 100 square kilometres of its land.

Fierce border clashes have broken out with casualties on both sides. And who has stepped in to resolve the dispute but their old master, Russia.



With no justification whatsoever, Vladimir Putin has invaded Ukraine and has occupied a large part of Ukrainian territory.

Every day he pounds the country with rockets, missiles and artillery fire, laying to ruin much of Ukraine. Without shelter, water and electricity, many Ukrainians face a long, bleak winter.

Yet the very man who is committing serious human rights violations in Ukraine wants to bring peace to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He has stepped in to broker a deal between the hostile neighbours. He has managed to bring the leaders of the two adversaries to the negotiating table but getting them to agree to end the hostilities and commit to a peace deal has been easier said than done.

Although the two warring nations have agreed not use force over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, they have yet to commit to a peace deal.

Can a man with bloodied hands be a peacemaker? He commands no respect or authority among world leaders. How hypocritical could he be!

T. Markandan

Kloof