Letters | Questions for Eskom

Janice Whitelaw

Why must we be load shed for almost eight hours a day when this is due to the municipality’s debt to Eskom?

We pay our municipal bills on time so why must we be punished?

What is the municipality doing with the money being paid to it?

How can it not pay Eskom?

Why doesn’t Msunduzi Municipality load shed the areas that it supplies free services to?

Why punish the northern community for its own shortcomings?

Last year we did not have electricity for up to 15 hours in the northern areas.

We need an urgent response from the municipality.

Or we will start the biggest boycott of payments that it has ever had.

Naresh Kumar

pietermaritzburg