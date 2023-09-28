Letters | Ragavaloo was a great leader

By Letter Writer

Humanity will remember former Richmond mayor Andrew Ragavaloo as a brave leader who fought for equality and negotiated an end to the deadly political war in the Richmond area.



We need more leaders like him.

Sadly, we live in an era where some leaders use force as an instrument of their political policy.

As a talented educationalist, his contribution to educating generations of young people will be his legacy for many decades.

As a dedicated and disciplined member of the ANC, his immense contribution to his people and party will be remembered for posterity.

His profound statements on peace were clear — war destroys and disrupts, peace builds and strengthens as well as restores.

It was his mission to promote peace by expressing its vital contribution to the lasting wellbeing of everyone’s lives.

He understood that peace is essential to reduce the evils which damage our society.

Ragavaloo was a powerful leader who had the ability to shape history and had the distinction of truly changing the war-torn landscape of Richmond.

Ragavaloo quietly changed the map of KZN with his diplomacy. His analysis of war and peace will be his legacy to humanity.

KZN and South Africa have lost a great leader of the 21st century.

The country has lost a symbol of excellence, a warrior for peace, and an outstanding humanitarian whose departure will be sorely missed.

Hamba Kahle, Andrew Ragavaloo, son of KZN.

We will never forget your monumental contribution to the peace process in KZN.

FAROUK ARAIE

Benoni