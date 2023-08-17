Letters | Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks

By Letter Writer

I read Rob Haswell’s two recent inspirational letters, that the Springboks have got the 2023 Rugby World Cup “in the bag” again, and that we should not worry as “slim” Rassie Erasmus has it covered. (The Witness, August 15).

My sentiments 100%.

But at some stage, against all this positivity and against my will, I have to pour some cold water on the fire, just to pause for a moment and consider the negative aspects.

ALSO READ | Letters | Have no fear, Erasmus is near

I have on a few occasions in the past commented on unfair travel arrangements, where South African teams used to go to Australasia for a full tour of four games, while those teams invariably came here for a one- or two-game tour, in the now defunct Super Rugby series, causing our teams to “go down under”. (Pardon the pun.)

Also, in almost every big game, there are 50/50 decisions which most of the time seem to go against South African teams.

One can write an encyclopedia regarding all wrongful refereeing decisions.

Okay, referees are also human, but when it comes to opposition teams, they are seemingly just a little more “human”.

Any one refereeing decision can turn a game or a competition on its head.

It’s happened before.

ALSO READ | Erasmus not going to Oz to avoid being ‘a distraction’ for Springboks

Be all this as it may, there has now emerged a new negative aspect which has drawn the attention of the World Rugby gods to the Springboks: the Erasmus saga, with his water-boy and video sagas.

Forget about the Joneses of this world, this man is a “rugby freak”, both in his playing days, in his thinking and execution on and of the playing field, and now as a conditioner.

If only he can keep his antics to behind the scenes, and most importantly, not fall for the media’s unsettling ploys (because they will come for him), then we’ve got it in the bag because we’ve got the players.

But only if.

Anthony Timms

Cramond