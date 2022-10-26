Letters | Redevelopment of city cemetery

Janice Whitelaw

Last Friday’s front-page article covered the municipality’s proposal to consider converting the old city cemetery into a much smaller memorial garden, freeing up valuable land for redevelopment.

For many years that cemetery has been one of the most depressing sights in Pietermaritzburg.

If neither the city nor the descendants of those interred there have the will and the means to maintain the cemetery in an attractive state where it is not an embarrassment to us all, then I for one say the change would be most welcome.

ALSO READ | Plan to recycle historic Pietermaritzburg cemetery

The memorial garden should, however, be attractive and well maintained, and there should be a facility where one can find the names and the epitaphs for all those buried in the cemetery.

The recycling of graves happens in many countries and cultures, and I do not see how it makes sense in our overpopulated cities to exclude land from development simply because some people, a long time ago, were buried there.

Putting aside any consideration of what one believes happens to the soul after death, the essence of a person is not captured in their remains after they die.

It is captured in the memories and the legacy they leave behind.

David Still

Boughton