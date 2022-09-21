Letters | Reflect on the importance of our trees

Witness Reporter

South Africans will celebrate Heritage Day on September 24 in order to honour the cultural wealth of our nation’s people.

Various events are held throughout the country to commemorate this day.

South Africans celebrate the day by remembering the sacrifices, struggles and contributions made in bringing about an era of freedom, liberation and democracy in our beautiful country that South Africans call home.

Part of the heritage day reflection should also be on the role trees have played in establishing and shaping our past.

We risk losing our trees if we do not teach the younger generation the importance of taking care of the environment and how to live in harmony with nature.

In light of the current unprecedented damage done to the environment, eco-systems and natural forests, I call on all South Africans to make more effort to promote ecosystem restoration during Heritage Day celebrations.

Communities, organisations, learning institutions and businesses need to support the many efforts made to protect South Africa’s natural heritage.

Unless human beings work together to prevent and reverse the growing degradation of the environment, the many impacts of global warming will become irreversible, resulting in extreme weather conditions like droughts, floods and heat waves.

The future depends on us humans, not the weather.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg