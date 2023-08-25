Letters | Remembering TV favourites of the past

By Letter Writer

Witness editor Stephanie Saville continues to churn out thought-provoking and nostalgic opinion pieces, Saturday after Saturday.

Her latest, “The early days of TV”, in the Weekend Witness of August 19, took me down memory lane, from where I did not wanted to return.

Dallas, on a Tuesday night, had a “cult” following. Life for many in South Africa, as we knew it then, came to a standstill.

The Dingleys, incidentally, was an all-time favourite of mine, with a very catchy tune, the title of which I cannot remember for the life of me.

However, my very favourite TV programme back then, more than Dallas (although Dallas won the polls hands down), was no doubt Rich man Poor man — the rich do-gooder and the poor luckless drunk, with the all-time one-eyed baddy Falconetti, whom I hated more than anything else.

Richard Strauss, Nick Nolte and William Smith were never to be forgotten actors. The series followed the novel by Irvin Shaw, which is on my bucket list to read again one day soon.

Smith/Falconetti was the one and only character to almost succeed in getting me to smash a TV set. (Apart from the 15 “actors” in a Springbok rugby team, of course).

I wonder how many of the viewers today can recall that we also had “load shedding” back then.

It ran from the very first night of broadcasting, at exactly midnight until at least 6 am, for many years on end. It was the equivalent of at least stage six load shedding.

It was known as Epilogue, the most despised programme on TV: a big, bright, colourful, round, SABC TV signal, glaring at one all night long. Looking at it was much the same as watching paint dry.

Today, nothing much has changed. We still have “Epilogue”, just in a much more advanced state, and with more frequent time slots. (And darker, much darker.)

And oh, the despicable current repeats. How we would have appreciated them back in the day, in the place of Epilogue.

