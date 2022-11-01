Letters | Removing graves is a complex issue

Witness Reporter

The recycling of graves is a very sensitive matter.

Although it is seemingly a worldwide practice, it must be remembered that the available living space for most countries is smaller than any one of our provinces, which would necessitate such drastic action.

In South Africa we don’t have this problem due to our vast spaces, and therefore we are basically uninformed (ill-informed?), uneducated or not used to such a situation.

ALSO READ | Plan to recycle historic Pietermaritzburg cemetery

We are also a nation of diverse cultures, some of which will be strongly defended.

I, too, not having any relative buried there to the best of my knowledge, expressed some strong views, which, in hindsight, would have been embarrassing.

But, after reading both excellent contributions in The Witness on October 26 (one for and one against), I have changed my view: this is a prickly pear.

Suffice to say, I am so much more the wiser, but so much less decisive.

Sitting on the fence, so to speak.

The only opinion I can offer at this time, which to my mind would be fair to all, is to shelve the project temporarily and slowly educate the people in the meantime, while completing existing incomplete projects.

Education is key. So would planning for future burial sites be.

Anthony Timms

Cramond