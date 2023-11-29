Letters | Road repairs by residents

By Letter Writer

Recently, a neighbour told me that she had been asked by an ex-DA councillor resident in our road, to inform me that I have to contribute R300 (payable to said councillor) towards fixing the potholes in our road.

I refused.

I once contributed R300 plus a bag of cement for this very purpose.

My refusal this time resulted in my receiving a most insulting phone call from the man. He informed me that he and a “few others” had decided to fix the road and had stipulated the amount each resident had to pay them.

No democratic, informative, consultative meeting was held with all residents.

I again refused to pay any money, as the uMngeni Municipality should use the taxes we pay in our area to fulfil its duties, among others to do regular road maintenance.

A year or so ago, I was informed via someone in council that there were not enough people residing in my road to merit road repairs, yet the “not enough residents” have for years contributed to municipal revenue, myself since 2007.

The ex-councillor threatened me in no uncertain terms, “from now on you will have to walk wherever you want to go. Because you have not contributed to the road repairs, you will no longer be allowed to drive on this road.”

Apparently, another resident also refused to pay.

Lack of service delivery regarding our road is now resulting in animosity, ill feelings and threats among neighbours.

Isn’t banning residents from using a public road constitutionally illegal?

I had already personally delivered a number of letters to our uMngeni- Howick Municipal offices concerning the neglected parks/open spaces and roads in our area. A Mr Hloba acknowledged receipt of one. no others were acknowledged or responded to.

M. Lourens

Howick