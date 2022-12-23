Letters | SA ill-prepared for cyber attacks

Janice Whitelaw

The recent statement by Finance minister Enoch Godongwana that cyber criminals attempted to hack the SA Reserve bank (SARB) on August 12, which was thwarted by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, illustrates that we are ill-prepared when it comes to cyber warfare.

The attempted attack also shows that cyber warfare has moved to a new level.

We are in the cross-hairs of international cyber thugs as our nation’s important institutions fall prey to their intrusions.

The digital ambushes come in the insidious forms of encryptions and ransom ware, among an arsenal of cyber weapons whose scope is frightening.

According to Interpol, South Africa has the third-highest number of cyber-crime victims worldwide, at a cost of R2,2 billion a year. We witness 580 malware attacks an hour.

The digitisation of society has created progress and empowerment but it has a dark side, which is cyber crime and cyber warfare.

There is concern that while there is something of a digital equilibrium between cyber superpowers, with any sinister intrusions being met by equal retaliation, some state-sponsored attacks are willing to cause serious damage.

Hi-tech cyber attacks by non-state actors and global intelligence institutions continue across the digital highway, and are tantamount to a well co-ordinated military blitz.

Many unreported attacks have merely been about testing defences. In a well-planned cyber blitzkrieg, our modern world, which is dependent on technology and the money system, would be economically paralysed.

Over the past decade there has been frightening progress in the field of information technology.

Cyber hackers have broken into systems once considered impregnable and secure from intrusion.

FAROUK ARAIE

Johannesburg