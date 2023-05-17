Letters | SA needs to find new markets

By Witness Reporter

South Africa may be heading towards economic sanctions just before the 2024 general elections, due to our alleged dealings with Russia.

The U.S., the European Union and their allies are invaluable trading partners for South Africa, which trades in a globalized world.

The AGOA trade agreement between SA and the U.S. comes up for review in 2025. South Africa must be mindful of this important agreement which we benefit from financially, and also the links to U.S. trading partners.

South Africa will not survive economic sanctions and sustain itself due to the week rand, load shedding, poor-quality manufactured goods, high unemployment and few trading partners.

Russia’s trade with South Africa stands at only 10% annually.

The commodities South Africa gets from Russia are mainly oil, gas and wheat.

We cannot get any financial aid from Russia, because Russia is at war with the Ukraine.

South Africa is a peace-keeping nation in Africa.

The liberation struggle is over, we do not need AK47 rifles and other military equipment from Russia.

Fifty percent of South African manufactured goods and fresh produce are traded with other African countries.

The U.S. gives aid and has ideological influence over several African countries.

In my opinion, SA’s solution to the present economic crisis is to up-skill its people and to produce good-quality, innovative products, and to find new markets globally.

Deena Padayachee

Hayfields