Letters | SA scores a major first in world of looting

Witness Reporter

If there is one facet of corruption that the ANC hasn’t mastered, it is the art of not leaving crumbs behind when looting.

Let’s be honest, corruption is a world-wide pandemic.

The Americans are doing it, the Pakistanis, the Sri Lankans, the quartet of Euro nations that were given bailouts, the Indians too.

But here is the difference: they didn’t allow their countries’ infrastructure to fail.

They kept it running; they kept the railways, the power utilities, post office and many other areas of service, functioning.

In this respect, South Africa has scored a major first in the art of looting.

The current crises in South Africa facing electricity and water, which are vital to the life of a country, are spin-offs of a deliberate plan to damage infrastructure, tampering with it to siphon off billions — in short the facilities were used as cash cows, causing untold suffering to many businesses, some of which are now bankrupt.

If Covid-19 disrupted global economies, our corruption did worse.

A rich country, fitted with world-class infrastructure, was destroyed by an avaricious party whose only interest is graft, not nation-building.

Despite high petrol prices and the concomitant taxes, the tax service has failed the country with regular threats to reign in defaulters and target the rich, yet it has not looked at many evaders (mostly parliamentarians and councillors).

Something is rotten in our beautiful state.

A. R. Modak

Johannesburg