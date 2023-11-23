Letters | SA sports people who leave for greener pastures

By Letter Writer

Money is the root of all evil.

You can’t live with it, because you do evil things with it. You can’t live without it, because you do evil things to get it.

Deena Padayachee is a very brave person — the first person, to my mind, who has publicly come out to lambast high-profile South African sportspeople who seek their fortune elsewhere. (The Witness, November 17).

And I fully support him.

Every year we find prominent sportspeople (also businesspeople) — who began as young and upcoming stars, were nurtured by their home unions and country, and became famous and wealthy — leaving for greener pastures, only to return after three or four years after falling out of favour with their filthy rich employers.

Or when their pockets are full.

The reason for this exodus is always the same: South Africa cannot compete with the dollar, pound or euro, etc.

And nobody ever tells these “leavers” to take a hike, instead always wishing them well; and on their return, heaping more praise on them.

All those hours and hours of emotional talk by Siya Kolisi and Jacques Nienaber: “We are not doing this for ourselves, but for our country, our people, our youth, to unite them.”

Then they desert, for money. It was all meaningless spin-talk. Kolisi has moved to France to play for French top-14 club Racing 92.

It is rumoured that Nienaber, who is going to coach in Ireland, may return in time to head SA’s 2027 Rugby World Cup team. (The Witness, November 13).

Possibly Kolisi too.

Heaven forbid!

What about the incumbent conditioner and captain who would have started the process of rebuilding a disillusioned, abandoned nation?

Sometime, somewhere, somehow, patriotism should be the main criteria in building national sports teams. All sports teams, for that matter.

Currently, only Rassie Erasmus meets this criteria, having decided to stay in South Africa after rumoured to also be leaving for Ireland.

Erasmus should think wisely when Nienaber returns.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of role models in the current Springbok team who could inspire the youth of today.

They could speak directly to the youth (and others) in townships, at malls, at schools, sports stadiums, etc., and not just in front of television cameras.

Winger Makazole Mapimpi immediately springs to mind.

Anthony Timms

Cramond