Letters | Sad news

Saying goodbye is never easy.

Last Saturday’s Witness brought tears to my eyes for two very different reasons.

Firstly, hearing the very sad news about the death of Jack Haskins and then about Stephanie Saville leaving the Witness.

I have followed every story that was printed in the Witness about Jack Haskins.

ALSO READ | Retired SAPS K9 officer Lt Jack Haskins dies

This amazing human being was such a kind, compassionate person, always helping out in different situations, good or bad.

The love that he had for his dogs and the respect he showed them, they worked as a team, was so amazing.

I never knew this gentle giant, but I did see him in the supermarket once, and I stopped him and asked him if he was Jack Haskins, and with a shy smile he said yes, and I said: “sir, thank you so much for all the good you do, the incredible work you do to help others always, it’s so appreciated.”

And with a gentle smile again he said thank you.

And to Stephanie Saville, you are going to be missed so much.

You speak from the heart, and you are such a wonderful, normal human being, and we really have enjoyed reading the stories you have put out there for all of us.

ALSO READ | New editor for The Witness as Saville bids farewell

We love it also that you include your guy.

We are really so sad.

But we wish you well in whatever lies ahead of you.

Thank you so much for all the information, news and stories you shared with all of us, and you will be missed by all of us in Pietermaritzburg.

Veronica Buchler

Boughton