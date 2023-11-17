Letters | SA’s youth need Kolisi

By Letter Writer

Siya Kolisi is first Springbok rugby captain to win the Rugby World Cup back-to-back, a great achievement.

Kolisi now lives in Paris and is plying his trade with the rugby club Racing 92, after signing a lucrative three-year contract.

It is a very sad day and a great loss to South African rugby.

I am cognisant of the fact that professional rugby players’ careers can be short-lived due to injury, match fitness and their personal lives.

Kolisi now needs to prove himself on and off the field in France. he has to learn a new language and come to grips with a new culture, together with his family.

Kolisi is a world-class player and has the highest levels of integrity, conducts himself well and is a great role model and ambassador for SA rugby. My only concern as a Springbok supporter is what happens to the future of SA rugby at grass-roots level, and rugby development in the townships of South Africa. with his charisma, he was the right person to take SA Rugby to the next level and into the future.

However, our role model, mentor and winning captain has now abandoned the youth of South Africa for Paris.

We must not forget that our winning coach Jacques Nienaber has landed a lucrative contract in Ireland and is now earning his salary in pounds as a coach.

The Springbok victory at the Rugby World Cup was a victory for all South Africans and the entire continent of Africa. Rugby unites our nation.

Our mentor and World Cup winning captain has abandoned the aspiring youth players and rugby development for Paris.

Deena Padayachee

Hayfields