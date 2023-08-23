Letters | Sascos’s proud history

By Letter Writer

Alleyn Diesel is saluted for her letter titled: “Thanks to a tireless civic activist”, The Witness, August 18.

The writer justly acknowledges the genuine efforts of the outspoken Jay Jugwanth over the years, especially his rigid stand for equal sports facilities, especially public swimming pools, to be easily available to all.

I recall Jugwanth as a staunch member of the South African Council of Sport (Sacos) who served under great sports administrators like the late Morgan Naidoo (swimming), Norman Middleton (Sacos) and Babs Sithapersad (civic and sport).

ALSO READ | Letters | Thanks to tireless civic activist

Along with Jugwanth, we can never forget the efforts of Unwar Rawat who was another Sacos member who coached many of Pietermaritzburg’s best Sacos swimmers at the Berg Street Swimming Club.

This club was rated as one of the top five swimming clubs under Sacos in the province.

The public pool in Berg Street was where principled Sacos minds met and drove the Sacos philosophy in sport in Pietermaritzburg.

Sacos advanced that there could be no “normal sport in an abnormal society”, and this hamstrung South African sport abroad for many years.

ALSO READ | Letters | Why the tokens for swimming pools?

This is Sacos’s anniversary year and I extend congratulations to the brave men and women who fought for equal sport, never forgetting folks like attorneys Sergie Brimiah and Udesh Ramesar, Les Hoskins, Sher Khan, Balan Pillay and the late Jeffery Joseph and Prithie Bhagwat.

Disappointingly, civic activism is rare in our democracy.

Saddening is that there is no mention of this important part of our sports history documented by the Sports Veterans’ Association.

It is never too late to add to our proud history.

Farzana Khan

Northdale