Letters | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By Letter Writer

Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was murdered almost a decade ago in actress Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus in what was believed to be a botched burglary.

After a lengthy investigation, five suspects were arrested and put on trial.

There seems to be no end in sight for the sensational murder case as it drags on for years.

With postponements, delays and adjournments and even a trail within a trial, the case continues to eat up court time.

But the court seems to be in no hurry to wind up the case.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Official trailer for Netflix’s Senzo Meyiwa doccie out

With twists and turns every other day, the case was even started all over again.

As boring as the lengthy court process seems to be, it gets wide media coverage, with all the makings of a soap opera.

The defence continues to poke holes in the prosecution’s case.

Forensic investigator Thabo Mosia only reached Khumalo’s house four hours after the crime had been committed.

And so day after day, week after week, month after month and year after year, the Meyiwa murder case drags on.

Like the Oscar Pistorius case, this case gets so much attention, there’s even a documentary on the murder being shown on Netflix.

But it’s so unfair.

ALSO READ | Who will have claim to Senzo’s estate

Thousands get murdered and raped in the country but get little or no attention from the law-enforcement agencies or from the media because they are not famous soccer players or actors.

A Gauteng father raped and murdered his eight-day-old baby and a 26-year-old man raped his 16-year-old sister.

These are reported in the media and then forgotten.

If you are a nobody your murder will go unnoticed but if you are well known your murder will get all the attention.

Where is the principle that everyone is equal before the law?

Where is the justice in our democracy?

At least death doesn’t discriminate, it treats us all equally, big or small, king or pauper.

T. Markandan

Kloof