Letters | Sex in the operating theatre

By Letter Writer

Sex in the operating theatre?

Preposterous! It can’t be.

How can respected professionals behave in such a lecherous and irresponsible manner?

A survey aired by the BBC recently found that one third of female surgeons in the UK who were interviewed said they had been sexually assaulted by their male counterparts.

While the patient lay on the operating table heavily sedated, male surgeons played the mating game, forcing themselves on the women surgeons, groping, fondling, kissing and even raping them.

ALSO READ | Women’s Month | Victim of GBV speaks out about victim shaming and cyberbullying

One woman surgeon said that a male surgeon put his face into her cleavage while the surgery was ongoing.

The victims of sexual abuse did not report the incidents for fear of victimisation or reprisal.

Some of the surgeons are high-profile people and the victims feared the hospital authorities would not believe them.

So they bore it all quietly.

We know sexual harassment is commonplace in the workplace but I did not imagine that it happened in such a place as an operating theatre.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Scourge of GBV remains a pressing issue

Going into surgery is a frightening experience, but knowing that you are at the mercy of the person holding the scalpel who may not always have his eyes on the operation but be distracted by the person across the operating table, is even more daunting.

If this abuse can take place in the operating theatre in a country that prides itself on the rule of law, what must be happening in other countries?

Men are sexual predators.

No matter how highly qualified and respected they are, many will take advantage of women in whatever situation they find themselves.

T. Markandan

Kloof