Letters | Short straw for SA rugby teams

There are two points of irony I simply cannot resist pointing out, and I quote from the article: “White calls for URC tours to be reviewed.” (The Witness, November 20.)

Bulls director of rugby Jake White said: “One of the sells of leaving super rugby was we wouldn’t have to spend a month away from home.”

Frequently in the past I have commented about this very same unfavourable situation that existed in the now defunct Super Rugby series, where all South African teams inevitably travelled down under for four weeks on end, with those teams coming here for only one or two games.

How long did this go on? Two, three decades? And no one questioned this irregularity, until now, through a disillusioned White, after South African teams have been tricked once again.

White should take some consolation from Conor O’Hagan Ward’s opinion piece, which appeared in the same edition, and I quote: “People deceive — period.” (To which I can add, especially when it concerns South Africans.)

The second irony I wish to respond to is the fact that a top-notch Bulls side lost their last game to one of the lesser principles in Edinburgh (although 12 versus 15 for a considerable period of time during any game is no contest), a side coached by none other than Sean Everitt, who unceremoniously received the “donkey kick” from the Sharks, and then spent a short stint at the Bulls, before he arrived at Edinburgh.

What can one say?

I am as disillusioned as White, thinking that unfair travel arrangements for South African teams is a thing of the past, and that John Plumtree was the answer to the Sharks’ woes.

The deceiving wickedness of man (and for extra measure, the resilience of Everitt), has proved us wrong.

