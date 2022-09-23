Letters | Show some gratitude

Janice Whitelaw

An impending public-service strike looms to oppose the government’s proposed salary hike to workers of three percent plus cash incentives.

Before this strike occurs, union bosses must bear in mind that public-sector workers enjoy sheltered employment, are offered generous housing allowances and a medical aid subsidy that increases annually.

Not many, if any, workers in the private sector are afforded such sugar-coated benefits.

Many private-sector workers have had to forgo a salary increase due to the bleak state of our economy.

Furthermore, the most incompetent public servant never gets their services terminated even if it is to the detriment of that particular department.

Msunduzi municipality is an example of this protected employment.

In these difficult times government workers should show some gratitude for what they have.

DEVRAJ NAIDOO

Northdale