Letters | So many suspensions, and all on full pay

Janice Whitelaw

I was wondering whether there is any other country in the world where so many official appointees have been suspended or are under suspension since 1994, unfortunately all on full pay.

Some staff members have been on suspension on full pay for periods of over a year.

I recently read a media report of a senior executive who has been suspended twice.

We now even have very senior appointees on suspension.

I think of the public protector and a chief justice.

At provincial and local government levels they are too numerous to be counted over the years.

If the remuneration they collectively earned while under suspension were to be added up, our taxes could well have been reduced somewhat.

Add to that the remuneration of “ghost workers” (Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula recently spoke of almost 1 000 in his department) in all state departments, and the amount surely exceeds by far the stolen money at Phala Phala.

Add to that the lost tax revenue we could have gained were it not for the industrial production lost because of the decades-long sabotage of Eskom.

With all that money we could have filled all the potholes and still have lots of spare cash. I ask myself: “Is that what SA was liberated for?”

V. A. Volker

Pietermaritzburg