Letters | So much energy over Ramaphosa

Janice Whitelaw

While not absolving President Cyril Ramaphosa of anything he might have done or not done in respect of the Phala Phala affair, it strikes me that if half the vigour were to be spent by his accusers on half the corrupt contraventions then we would be without any sort of government in a very short space of time.

And the space in our prisons would have to be trebled rapidly.

I have been critical of Ramaphosa’s lack of action in dealing with our serious problems and especially his support of cadre deployment.

I am convinced that the policy of cadre deployment is, to a large extent, at the root of much of the corruption.

Whereas Ramaphosa has frequently verbally indicated his opposition to the endemic corruption, he continues to express his support for cadre deployment because it is the cornerstone of ANC policy, even though he knows, or should know, that it is also the cornerstone of the corruption.

Whatever Ramaphosa has failed to do, and in not correctly reporting the major theft of what appears to be his personal loss, at least he has apparently not misappropriated taxpayers’ funds as other cabinet ministers and ANC functionaries and luminaries have done abundantly.

The solution lies in the replacement of the ANC as government, but within the present system, the voters do not appear to have put forward a capable replacement.

The present political system does not lend itself thereto, because the voters elect political parties to government and not representatives who as individuals are accountable to the voters.

All the elected MPs are accountable to their party and unfortunately not to the interests of SA.

