Letters | Some good news and some bad news

By Letter Writer

Last Saturday night I did something to my old body, something I have not done in a long time — I watched television until midnight.

Yes, I watched the Springboks win the Rugby world cup trophy by one point, so to celebrate the win I drank one pint.

What a nail-biting game that was.

No doubt when our boys hit home ground there will be more pints downed.

Well done, Boks.

ALSO READ | Retired SAPS K9 officer Lt Jack Haskins dies

And now on a sad note, I read in the Witness about the death of a legend, Jack Haskins.

He was a man who was known in many countries for his dedication and bravery in assisting with saving lives and rescuing stranded people from trees and rooftops in times of disaster. R.I.P.

Jack, you will be sorely missed.

And in the same newspaper I read another sad article wherein our well-known editor of the Witness Stephanie Saville is going to hang up her computer and bid us all farewell.

Her stories in the Saturday newspaper were always down to earth and on occasions gave a chuckle to start the day with my coffee.

ALSO READ | New editor for The Witness as Saville bids farewell

I am sure she will be missed too by the readers, but just a reminder to her that there is a section in the Witness that publishes letters from the public.

Maybe she will drop us a line one day and let us know how she is doing.

Goodbye, Steph.

Lou Corbitt

Hayfields