Letters | Stinking Durban

Witness Reporter

I was in Gauteng last weekend and I saw this headline splashed across the front page of the Sunday Times: “Beaches fail poo tests”.

My heart sank. Has my once-proud city come to this — a stinking city with raw sewage flowing all over?

Durban has been making news across the country, in the newspapers and on television, not for any good reasons but for all the wrong reasons. Its prime attraction, the beaches, are polluted with sewage.

So important are Durban beaches to the holidaymakers in Gauteng that the Sunday paper got accredited independent testing company Talbot to test the quality of water at six Durban beaches and found that two of them, Toti Main and Durban Country Club, which were declared safe for bathing by the municipality, are in fact heavily polluted with e.coli.

Like many residents, I have “seen” it myself.

Our rivers have become open sewers and have an awful smell.

In fact, Durban residents have been complaining that the municipality has not been coming clean about the state of the beaches. Just a few days ago, municipal officials confidently told the media that all Durban beaches would be open by today.

The municipality is acting irresponsibly by putting the health of the public at risk. This is a serious dereliction of duty and those officials who have been misleading the public should be hauled over the coals.

It is also bad news for Durban’s tourism and hospitality industries ahead of the December holidays. Now, thousands of up-country visitors who were planning to make the annual drive to Durban will change their plans.

The pandemic, the riots, floods and now the stinking beaches; Durban is building a reputation as a run-down, dirty backwater African city.

Once Durban loses its status as a prime local holiday destination, it will be very hard to rebuild its image and entice tourists back to the city.

T. Markandan

Kloof